EC calls together meeting of observers ahead of announcing poll schedule

Elections are likely to be conducted in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram and Rajasthan in November-December

Election Commission

Photo: Shutterstock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 6:27 PM IST
The Election Commission (EC) has called a meeting of its observers for Friday to finalise the strategy for the smooth conduct of assembly elections, ahead of announcing the poll schedule for five states. The purpose of the meeting is to streamline procedures to ensure effective implementation of the model code of conduct.

Elections are likely to be conducted in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram, and Rajasthan in November and December. The terms of the legislative assemblies in Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh are set to conclude on various dates in January of the coming year, while the term of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly will end on December 17 this year.

EC Panel's Visit to Mizoram
 
In August, an Election Commission team led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar visited Aizawl for three days to assess preparations for the upcoming Mizoram Assembly elections. The delegation included Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Panday and Arun Goel, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Vyas, Deputy Election Commissioner Hirdesh Kumar, and 12 other officials.

During their visit, the EC team held meetings with representatives from nationally and state-recognised political parties. They reviewed election preparedness with law enforcement agencies, Mizoram's Chief Electoral Officer, the State Police Nodal Officer, and the Central Armed Police Force.

The delegation also reviewed preparations with District Election Officers and Superintendents of Police from all Mizoram districts.

Currently, Mizoram is governed by the Mizo National Front (MNF). At present, the MNF has 28 members in the assembly, while the main opposition, the Zoram People's Movement, has six Members of the Legislative Assembly, Congress has five, and the Bharatiya Janata Party has one.
Topics : Mizoram state assembly election Mizoram Elections Assembly polls BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 6:27 PM IST

