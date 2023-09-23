PM Modi to address public rally in Telangana ahead of assembly polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting organised by the BJP at Mahabubnagar in Telangana on September 30, before the year end assembly polls.
The meeting would be held at 12 noon on September 30 at the ITI Ground at Bhoothpur in Mahabubnagar, state BJP General Secretary G Premender Reddy said in a release here on Saturday.
Union Tourism Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy and other party leaders would attend the rally.
The Assembly elections are expected to be held in a couple of months in Telangana and the saffron party pins hope on Modi's rally to boost its prospects.
