Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Election Commission issues notification for first phase of polls in J&K

Election Commission issues notification for first phase of polls in J&K

The last date for making nominations for the first phase is August 27, while the scrutiny of the nominations will take place on August 28

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

In the first phase, 16 assembly segments in the valley that are in south Kashmir and eight in Jammu region will go to polls |

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued notification for the first phase of the three-phased assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir in which 24 segments will go to polls on September 18.
With the issuance of the notification, the nomination process for the candidates has started.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The last date for making nominations for the first phase is August 27, while the scrutiny of the nominations will take place on August 28.
The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is August 30 and the date of poll, if necessitated, is September 18.
In the first phase, 16 assembly segments in the valley that are in south Kashmir and eight in Jammu region will go to polls.
The seats are Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, Rajpora, Zainapora, Shopian, D H Pora, Kulgam, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Shangus-Anantnag East, and Pahalgam in the Kashmir valley.
Inderwal, Kishtwar, Padder-Nagseni, Bhadarwah, Doda, Doda West, Ramban, and Banihal will go to polls in Jammu region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader, Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Kharge, Rahul to visit Jammu, Srinagar in preparation for Assembly polls

Omar Abdullah,Omar

J-K elections: Omar Abdullah releases National Conference manifesto today

Omar Abdullah

Will approach SC if Centre fails to restore J&K's statehood: Omar Abdullah

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Terrorists open fire on patrol party in J&K, 1 CRPF inspector killed

Protest, Hyderabad Protest, Doctor Protest

News updates: Madhya Pradesh HC asks protesting doctors to return to work immediately

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls Assembly elections Election Commission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon