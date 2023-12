More women were elected to Madhya Pradesh (MP), Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram assemblies on Monday than in 2018 after the election results were declared in the four states.

While 46 per cent of legislators retained their seats in those four states and Rajasthan, of the 57 legislators, who switched sides, only 21 emerged victorious.



Here is what the data says about the key elections.