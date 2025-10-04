Saturday, October 04, 2025 | 07:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BJP Bihar unit to start Sujhaav Yatra on Sunday to finalise poll manifesto

BJP Bihar unit to start Sujhaav Yatra on Sunday to finalise poll manifesto

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

The manifesto committee of the BJP in Bihar has announced the launch of a Sujhaav Yatra' from Sunday, which will serve as the foundation for finalising the party's agenda for the upcoming assembly elections.

Briefing reporters here on Saturday, Minister Prem Kumar said the party will conduct the yatra from October 5 to 20, covering every district in the state.

"BJP's 'Ghar Ghar Jan Sampark Abhiyan' will elicit feedback from farmers, students, and women, among others, to ensure familiarity with the problems faced by the people," Kumar said.

He added that this "extensive outreach" to connect with 14 crore people of the state aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve of Sabka Saath. Sabka Vikas'.

 

BJP spokesperson Suresh Ranguta said the yatra will begin on Sunday evening in the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with the party's state president Dilip Jaiswal.

He said a dedicated website for feedback registration will be launched on the occasion. QR codes will later be installed at railway stations and public squares to facilitate feedback submission. The party will also use WhatsApp and a missed call service to collect inputs.

The party will hold consultations with varied groups ranging from tempo drivers' association to Bihar Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Ranguta said, adding, "we will not leave anyone out in this feedback process."  He added that the party will present a five-year report card to people through its outreach programme before seeking their feedback.

Rajya Sabha MP Manan Mishra, in his address, said, "Such extensive discourse for preparing a manifesto is unmatched among political parties. Our aim is to familiarise ourselves with the problems and feedback of the people, so that we can work on that.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

