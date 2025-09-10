Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 08:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Nitish lays foundation stones for projects worth ₹1,433 crore in Barh

Nitish lays foundation stones for projects worth ₹1,433 crore in Barh

Among the projects are the widening of SH 106 into a four-lane road at Rs 1,065.53 crore

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Kumar visited the Sidhi Ghat in Bakhtiyarpur and reviewed the ongoing development works there. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday laid foundation stones for developmental projects worth Rs 1,433.77 crore in Barh on the outskirts of Patna.

Among the projects are the widening of SH 106 into a four-lane road at Rs 1,065.53 crore, the development of a cremation ground and construction of an electric crematorium near Umanath Temple at Rs 9.05 crore, and the widening of a 45.7-km road from Athmalgola to Mokama Bata Chowk at Rs 249.88 crore.

Also, a bridge will be constructed over the Ghoba river between Hidayatpur and Manjhauli in Bakhtiyarpur at Rs 11.92 crore, the Umanath Temple complex will be beautified at Rs 67.74 crore, and a drainage system will be built in the sub-division at Rs 29.65 crore, said a statement.

 

Kumar visited the Sidhi Ghat in Bakhtiyarpur and reviewed the ongoing development works there.

He also inspected the construction work of the Didarganj-Fatuha-Bakhtiyarpur-Karjan bypass.

Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, and Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary accompanied him during the programme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

