Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hikes stipend for anganwadi workers, helpers

In a post on X, Kumar said anganwadi workers (sevika) will now get Rs 9,000, up from Rs 7,000 they had been receiving so far

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

In yet another populist move ahead of the assembly polls, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced a hike in the stipend given to anganwadi workers and helpers in the state.

In a post on X, Kumar said anganwadi workers (sevika) will now get Rs 9,000, up from Rs 7,000 they had been receiving so far.

Similarly, the stipend for helpers (sahayika) has been hiked from Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,500, the CM said, adding "instructions have been issued to the department concerned".

Kumar hailed the "big role" played by anganwadi sevikas and sahayikas in "improving the nourishment and overall wellbeing of children and pregnant women".

 

"Since we came to power in November 2005, various schemes have been launched for the welfare of children and pregnant women. Recognising the role played by anganwadis in the implementation of these measures, we have decided to incentivise them", the JD(U) president added.

Over the past few years, the NDA government in the state has announced a plethora of sops, which include 125 units of free electricity, hike in social security pension and waiver of fees levied on forms to be filled up for appearing in competitive examinations.

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has been indignant over alleged "copying" by the government of the ideas he has been floating and vowed to put on hold further electoral promises till the assembly elections are announced and the model code of conduct comes into force.

According to sources in the state government, there are more than 1.20 lakh anganwadi workers and helpers in Bihar who stand to benefit from the hike in stipends.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitish Kumar Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar government anganwadi workers

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

