Tejashwi, Giriraj, Lalan among early voters in 1st phase of Bihar elections

Tejashwi, Giriraj, Lalan among early voters in 1st phase of Bihar elections

Tejashwi Yadav, along with his family members, including RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, cast his vote at a booth in Veterinary College in Patna

Voting for first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls is underway. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Several senior politicians, including RJD leader and INDIA bloc's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav and Union minister Giriraj Singh, were among those who cast their votes early during the first phase of the Bihar assembly polls on Thursday.

Tejashwi Yadav, along with his family members, including RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, cast his vote at a booth in Veterinary College in Patna.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and Union minister Giriraj Singh cast their votes at respective booths in Lakhisarai, while Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' exercised his franchise in the state capital Patna.

State Road Construction Minister Nitin Nabin voted along with his wife Deepmala Srivastava at a polling booth in Patna's Digha assembly segment.

 

Singer-turned-politician, RJD's Khesari Lal Yadav, also exercised his franchise at Ekma in Saran district, while BJP leader Bikhu Bhai Dalsania also cast his vote in the early hours.

A politician in Vaishali went to the booth riding a buffalo, while urging people also to cast their votes.

Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections Tejashwi Yadav

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

