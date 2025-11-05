Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 05:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bihar elections 2025: How to vote, what documents to carry to polling booth

Bihar Assembly elections 2025: In the first phase, polling will be held on November 6 from 7 am to 5 pm across 121 constituencies in 18 districts

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Bihar is gearing up for Assembly elections, which will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), voting will take place for all 243 assembly seats, and results will be declared on November 14.
 
As the first phase of polling is scheduled for tomorrow, here are a few things that voters should keep in mind before visiting the polling station.

Bihar elections: Documents required for voting

While the Voter ID card (EPIC) is the preferred document you should take to the polling station, several other photo IDs are also accepted. You can carry any one of the following documents to vote:
 
  • Passport
  • Driving licence
  • PAN card
  • Aadhaar card
  • MNREGA job card
  • Smart card issued by the Ministry of Labour
  • Health Insurance Smart Card (Ministry of Labour)
  • Service Identity Card (for employees of Central/State Government)
  • Pension document with photo
  • Passbook with photo issued by banks or the post office

In the first phase, polling will be held on November 6 from 7 am to 5 pm across 121 constituencies in 18 districts. The ECI has clarified that voters who are in the queue at 5 pm will still be allowed to cast their votes.

Bihar Assembly elections 2025: How to cast your vote

According to the final electoral rolls, Bihar has 74.2 million registered voters, including 39.2 million men and 35 million women. Voting will take place at 90,712 polling booths, with an average of 818 voters per booth, to ensure smooth and accessible polling.
 
Here are some of the processes you should follow to cast your vote:
 
When you reach your polling station, the first officer will check your voter ID and details. The second officer will mark your finger with ink and give you a slip confirming that you can vote. You will then sign or give a thumbprint to the third officer, who will strike your name off the list.
 
After that, go to the EVM booth, where the officer will switch on the machine for you. Look for your preferred candidate’s name and party symbol, then press the blue button beside it. You’ll hear a beep and see a light flash; this means your vote has been recorded.
 
The VVPAT screen will then show a small printed slip with your candidate’s name and party symbol for about seven seconds. If it matches your choice, your vote is confirmed. If not, tell the polling officer immediately.

Bihar elections: Important things to keep in mind

Reach early to avoid waiting in long lines and follow all directions from polling staff. Check the details of your polling station one day in advance. Do not carry mobile phones, cameras, or any electronic devices inside the booth. Always check the VVPAT slip before leaving to make sure your vote is correct.

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

