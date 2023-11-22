Sensex (0.14%)
66023.24 + 92.47
Nifty (0.14%)
19811.85 + 28.45
Nifty Midcap (0.34%)
42027.10 + 143.60
Nifty Smallcap (-1.39%)
6370.00 -89.55
Nifty Bank (-0.55%)
43449.60 -239.55
Heatmap

Nine Bills pending in Chhattisgarh Assembly due to delay in Guv's assent

Of the nine pending Bills, two are aimed at increasing reservations in government jobs and educational institution admissions and have been passed by the state Legislative Assembly

Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: PTI)

Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 5:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nine Bills in Chhattisgarh are pending the Governor's assent for an extended period, including some since 2020.

Of the nine Bills, two are aimed at increasing reservations in government jobs and educational institution admissions and have been passed by the state Legislative Assembly.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Recently, the Supreme Court questioned the Tamil Nadu Governor over the delay in processing the bills passed by the Assembly. Other state governments have also approached the apex court to challenge the "inordinate delay" by Raj Bhawan in processing the bills passed by the respective state Legislative Assemblies.

The pending bills in Chhattisgarh include the Mahatma Gandhi Udyaniki and Vaniki Vishwavidyalaya (Amendment) Bill 2020, the Chhattisgarh Vishwavidyalaya (Amendment) Bill 2020, the Pt Sunderlal Sharma Open University Chhattisgarh (Amendment) Bill 2020, the Chhattisgarh Kushabhau Thakre Patrakarita Evam Jansacnhar Vishwavidyalaya (Amendment) Bill 2020, the Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya (Amendment) Bill 2020, the Chhattisgarh Krishi Upaj Mandi (Amendment) Bill 2020, the Chhattisgarh Cooperative Society (Amendment) Bill 2020, the Chhattisgarh Public Service (Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes Reservation) Amendment Bill 2022, and the Chhattisgarh Educational Institutions (Reservation in admission) Amendment Bill.

The Chhattisgarh government, by amending the university Bills, was looking to gain the power to recruit vice-chancellors from the Governor. Additionally, one of the university bills — Kushabhau Thakre Patrakarita Evan Jansanchar Vishwavidyalaya (Amendment) Bill — seeks to change the name of the university to Chandulal Chandrakar University of Journalism and Mass Communication. All nine Bills were passed by the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly and sent to the Raj Bhawan during the tenure of Governor Anusuiya Uikey for assent.

Passed in December 2022, the Bills to enhance the overall reservation to 76 per cent stirred a controversy after the Raj Bhawan sought clarifications, including the rationale behind enhancing the quota for different communities for government jobs. The Governor had also sent a letter seeking a report of the quantifiable data commission on Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and the socio-economic and educational status of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the state. Despite the government providing some information, the Governor deemed the replies unsatisfactory. In the midst of the tussle, Governor Uikey was shifted to Manipur and Biswabhushan Harichandan took over as the new Governor.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP releases final list with four candidates

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP to release manifesto on November 3

Religious conversions to be banned in Chhattisgarh under BJP rule: Rajnath

People won't tolerate Chhattisgarh becoming ATM of Congress: Anurag Thakur

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Here's how the votes will be counted in state

Officials, employees denied voting during second phase, says Raman Singh

Will not contest further if I don't become CM this year, says TS Singh Deo

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Women outnumber men in voting in state

Violence mars Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh; MP records 73.86% turnout

Topics : Chhattisgarh polls Chhattisgarh Assembly Chhattisgarh government Chhattisgarh Bills BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePro Kabaddi LeagueState Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveNCERT SyllabusNolan's Oppenheimer on OTTGold-Silver Price TodaySBI PO Prelims Result 2023

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste surveyCong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: DetailsISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon