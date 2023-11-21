Sensex (0.52%)
65996.77 + 341.62
Nifty (0.62%)
19816.95 + 122.95
Nifty Midcap (0.24%)
41956.20 + 99.75
Nifty Smallcap (0.01%)
6464.85 + 0.55
Nifty Bank (0.30%)
43714.20 + 129.25
Heatmap

Officials, employees denied voting during second phase, says Raman Singh

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh said that officials and employees, who were exempted from poll duty upon their request, were deprived of voting

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh speaking at Business Standard Chhattisgarh Round Table 2017

Raman Singh

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 12:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president Raman Singh on Monday said that the officials and employees, who were exempted from poll duty upon their request, were deprived of voting during the second phase of polling.

He said hundreds of officials and employees were unable to exercise their voting rights and that it is a serious violation of the electoral process. “It’s crucial to safeguard their democratic rights. I urge Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Reena Baba Saheb Kangale to give significant attention to this matter and promptly decide on their voting rights.” Singh said.

Also Read: Will not contest further if I don't become CM this year, says TS Singh Deo
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In response to this issue, the CEO has assured an inquiry into the matter. The Election Commission had released two orders for employees assigned to election duty. The first order asked them to report for training programmes, while the second order was regarding the allocation of their duties. When these employees were called for training, the Election Commission issued postal ballots in their names.

Following the issuance of the first order, many of the employees requested to be excused from election duty due to health reasons. However, postal ballots were issued in their names, and when they reached their respective polling booths to cast their votes, they were denied voting rights.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Women outnumber men in voting in state

Chandrashekhar Tiwari, a representative of the employees’ organisation, filed a complaint with the district election officer in Raipur. The CEO said that she would ask for reports from all district collectors. "If anyone is found guilty, they will be punished according to prescribed rules," she added.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

State Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Amit Shah to hold rally in Telangana today

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Polling on November 17, result on December 3

Raman Singh asks for change in date of 2nd phase of Chhattisgarh polls

Will not contest further if I don't become CM this year, says TS Singh Deo

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Women outnumber men in voting in state

Violence mars Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh; MP records 73.86% turnout

Chhattisgarh polls: Fight one sided, CM Baghel confident of retaining power

Chhattisgarh polls 2023 LIVE: Voting ends, 67.34% voter turnout recorded

Topics : Bhupesh Baghel Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chhattisgarh polls Chhattisgarh Assembly Chhattisgarh government Chhattisgarh Raman Singh Congress Assembly elections Elections in India Election news BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveJio Financial ServicesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly polls 2023 LIVE UpdatesInnova Hycross GX Limited EditionGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air Quality

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon