Delhi elections 2025 LIVE: BJP misusing police to intimidate voters, says Kejriwal

Delhi Assembly elections latest updates: Catch all the major news developments related to the Delhi elections here

New Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public meeting in support of party candidate Mukesh Goel, ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Parvesh Verma, accused his rival Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday of "misusing" the official machinery of the AAP-ruled Punjab in the constituency. Reacting to the allegation, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Verma has "insulted" Punjabis and demanded an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Verma claimed that fearing an "imminent" defeat from the seat, Kejriwal is getting Chinese CCTV cameras installed in the constituency's slums just for the show with the help of the Punjab government.
 
A gazette notification issued recently by the Delhi excise commissioner declared "dry days" under Excise Rules-2010 for various excise licenses on the day of voting to the 70-member Delhi Assembly and the counting day. "It is ordered that dry days shall be observed (during 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for conclusion of the poll) from 6 pm of February 3 to 6 pm of February 5, and again on February 8 being the counting day on account of Assembly polls. "During the dry days, no liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs and establishments selling or serving liquor, will be permitted to sell or serve liquor to anyone whosoever," said the notification.
12:26 PM

AAP to urge EC to file FIR against BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri and others

AAP has asked the Election Commission to register a FIR against BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri and his nephews for alleged hooliganism.
11:54 AM

News update: Ramesh Bidhuri's workers, nephew and goons are beating and abusing people, says AAP

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

