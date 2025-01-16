Business Standard

Delhi Assembly polls: Congress releases fourth list of 5 candidates

Delhi Assembly polls: Congress releases fourth list of 5 candidates

List includes Surender Kumar from Bawana, Rahul Dhanak from Karol Bagh, Sumesh Gupta, the candidate from the Rohini, Virender Bhiduri from Tughlakabad and Arjun Bhadana from Badarpur

Congress Supporters, Congress, Congress flag, Congress logo

Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8 | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 7:04 AM IST

Congress on Wednesday night released its fourth list for Delhi assembly elections, naming candidates in five constituencies.

The list included Surender Kumar and Rahul Dhanak. Kumar will contest elections from the Bawana seat, which is reserved for the scheduled caste (SC) while Dhanak will contest elections from the Karol Bagh (reserved for SC).

The other three names in the list included Sumesh Gupta, the candidate from the Rohini, Virender Bhiduri from Tughlakabad and Arjun Bhadana from Badarpur.

With 5 names on the list, the Congress has thus declared 68 candidates out of Delhi's 70 assembly seats.

On Tuesday, Congress had released its third list of 16 candidates for the February 5 assembly polls in Delhi.

 

Former AAP MLA Dharam Pal Lakda, who joined Congress recently, has been fielded from Mundka. Former Union Minister Krishna Tirath has been fielded from Patel Nagar.

Congress had fielded Rajesh Gupta from the Kirari assembly constituency, Kunwar Karan Singh from Model Town, Prem Sharma from Hari Nagar, Harbani Kaur from Janakpuri, Jitender Solanki from Vikaspuri, Sushma Yadav from Najafgarh, Mange Ram from Palam, and Vishesh Tokas from RK Puram.

Similarly, Congress has fielded Ariba Khan from Okhla, Rajiv Chaudhury from Vishwas Nagar, Kamal Arora from Gandhi Nagar, Jagat Singh from Shahdara, and Bheesham Sharma from Ghonda.

Congress has fielded Ishwar Bagri in place of Pramod Kr Jayant from the Gokalpur assembly constituency.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already announced its candidates for all 70 assembly seats. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for 59 seats.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 7:04 AM IST

