Kejriwal announces Ambedkar scheme for free foreign education for Dalits

Under the scheme, any Dalit student from Delhi will be able to receive education in foreign universities. If they get admission in any such university, the Delhi government will bear the entire cost

Kejriwal said the Dr Ambedkar Samman Scholarship was a response to the BJP's "insult" of Ambedkar. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the run-up to the assembly elections in Delhi, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced an Ambedkar scholarship for free foreign education of the city's Dalit students.

Kejriwal said the Dr Ambedkar Samman Scholarship was a response to the BJP's "insult" of Ambedkar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah "insulted and made fun of Babasaheb Dr Ambedkar in Parliament. Crores of people who love Ambedkar were deeply pained," the former Delhi chief minister said at the AAP headquarters.

Ambedkar had said education was the way forward and secured a PhD from the US against all odds, Kejriwal told reporters.

The scholarship is a response to the insult meted out by the BJP to the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, the AAP chief added.

 

"Under the scheme, any Dalit student from Delhi will be able to receive education in foreign universities. If they get admission in any such university, the Delhi government will bear the entire cost of their education, travel and accommodation," Kejriwal said.

Children of government employees will also be eligible for the scheme, he added, without elaborating how and when the scholarships would be given.

Ahead of the polls, due in February, the AAP supremo has promised Rs 2,100 per month to all adult women and free treatment of senior citizens at government and private hospitals if his party returns to power.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

