Welfare schemes alone no guarantee for votes, delivery and finances matter

Welfare schemes alone no guarantee for votes, delivery and finances matter

Beneficiaries of such programmes give credit to central govt, but study finds poor service delivery, financial well-being influence voting pattern, writes ARCHIS MOHAN

Welfare schemes alone no guarantee for votes
Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Archis Mohan Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 12:06 AM IST

A recent study of post-poll surveys from the 2024 general elections has concluded that beneficiaries of welfare schemes are “no longer passive recipients but have become discerning consumers”. 
The study also found that more respondents credited the central government for welfare schemes in 2024 than five years ago, especially the free food grain scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. It found a 30-point increase in the number of people crediting the Centre for the success of the schemes related to work, housing, health, and fuel compared to 2019. 
Conducted by K K Kailash of the University of Hyderabad,
