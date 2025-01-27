Welfare schemes alone no guarantee for votes, delivery and finances matter

A recent study of post-poll surveys from the 2024 general elections has concluded that beneficiaries of welfare schemes are “no longer passive recipients but have become discerning consumers”.

The study also found that more respondents credited the central government for welfare schemes in 2024 than five years ago, especially the free food grain scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. It found a 30-point increase in the number of people crediting the Centre for the success of the schemes related to work, housing, health, and fuel compared to 2019.

Conducted by K K Kailash of the University of Hyderabad,