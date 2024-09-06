Business Standard
AAP may go solo in Haryana polls as alliance talks with Cong hit roadblock

Press Trust of India
Sep 06 2024

The alliance talks over seat sharing between the Congress and the AAP for the Haryana Assembly polls have hit a roadblock, and the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is planning to contest 50 seats in the state, sources claimed on Friday.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to issue its first list of candidates on Sunday, sources in the AAP claimed just before a meeting of the Congress' central election committee.
"The alliance talks are on the verge of collapse in Haryana and the AAP is planning to contest 50 of the 90 assembly seats in the state on its own," sources in the AAP claimed.
 
Earlier, the party insiders had said that the AAP was demanding 10 assembly seats in Haryana whereas the Congress was offering five to seven seats.
Sources said no consensus was in sight over seat sharing.
The AAP and the Congress, partners in the Indian Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), contested the recent Lok Sabha polls in Haryana, Gujarat and Delhi together.

In Haryana, the AAP was given the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat. Haryana state president Sushil Gupta contested from Kurukshetra and lost to BJP's Navin Jindal.
Sources in the AAP claimed that several "disgruntled" leaders of the BJP and the Congress were ready to join the party in Haryana where the assembly elections will be held on October 5.
The ruling BJP in Haryana as well as the Congress are facing strong opposition from their own leaders over ticket distribution.
Several BJP leaders, including sitting MLAs, have announced that they would quit the party after being denied ticket for the polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 7:55 PM IST

