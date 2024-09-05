Haryana polls: BJP drops 9 MLAs, including Gurugram's Singhla, 2 ministers

The party did not name two cabinet ministers Ranjit Chautala and Sitaram Yadav. (Photo: Shutterstock)

MLA quits after being denied ticket

Among the dropped MLAs are Palwal's Deepak Mangla and Faridabad's Narendra Gupta. Angry over the situation, two MLAs, Laxman Napa and Haryana BJP Kisan Morcha State President Sukhwinder Mandi have resigned from their posts. The party replaced Napa with former MP Sunita Duggal for the state polls.

The development has also not gone well with the supporters of former Cabinet Minister Kavita Jain, who was also not given a ticket. In response, Jain and her husband Rajeev, the state in-charge of BJP’s minority wing, have expressed their dissent. Additionally, 26 officials, including Corporator Indu Vlecha, resigned from their positions on Thursday.

Supporters were called to gather at Rajeev Jain’s office in Sonipat today, where Kavita was reportedly seen in tears over the development, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar.

Key names in BJP’s Haryana list:

1) Sunil Sangwan: Besides Saini and veteran leader Vij, other prominent names in the list included former jailer Sunil Sangwan, who had granted parole to convicted rapist and murderer Gurmeet Ram Rahim six times. Sangwan joined the BJP on Monday.

2) Arti Singh Rao: Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh's daughter Arti Singh Rao will contest from Ateli.

3) Bhavya Bishnoi: Sitting MLA Bhavya Bishnoi is the son of Kuldeep Bishnoi and the grandson of former CM late Bhajan Lal. He will contest from Adampur Sahib.

4) Former Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar has been fielded from Badli.

5) Devender Babli: Former Haryana minister and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLA, who was inducted into the BJP on Monday, will contest from Tohana. The Tohana MLA turned to the BJP after being denied a Congress ticket in the state Assembly polls. On August 17, he resigned from the JJP and endorsed Congress candidate Kumari Selja for the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat. Last week, the Congress said that he would not be given a ticket as he is not a primary member of the party.

6) Sanjay Kablana: Another former JJP leader from Jhajjar, who joined the BJP on Monday, has got a ticket from Beri.

7) Shruti Choudhry: The granddaughter of Congress stalwart Bansi Lal will be running for election from Toshan.