Jammu-Kashmir polls: West Pakistani refugees cast vote; 44% polling so far

Polling for 40 constituencies in Jammu-Kashmir's Assembly elections is underway, with over 3.4 million eligible voters. As of 1 pm, voter turnout reached 44.08%, with Udhampur leading the process

Jammu: People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the third and final phase of Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, in Jammu, J&K, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Polling is underway for 40 constituencies in the final phase of the Jammu-Kashmir Assembly elections on Tuesday. More than 3.4 million people are eligible to vote in this phase, with over 400 candidates from seven districts in Jammu and Kashmir in the race.

According to data available on the Election Commission’s website, a voter turnout of 44.08 per cent was recorded till 1 pm, with Udhampur district logging the highest turnout at 51.66 per cent.

The 40 seats are spread across Bandipore, Baramulla, Jammu, Kathua, Kupwara, Samba, and Udhampur. Among these, Baramulla recorded the lowest voter turnout at 36.60 per cent.
 

District-wise voter turnout till 1 pm:

Bandipore: 42.67 per cent

Baramulla: 36.60 per cent
Jammu: 43.36 per cent
Kathua: 50.09 per cent
Kupwara: 42.08 per cent
Samba: 49.73 per cent
Udhampur: 51.66 per cent
 
Within the Assembly constituencies, Sopore recorded the lowest turnout at 27.76 per cent. From this seat, Parliament convict Afzal Guru’s brother, Aijaz Ahmed Guroo, is contesting the election.

In Samba, a video emerged showing West Pakistani refugees casting their vote at a polling booth set up at Government Girls Middle School in Arazi.

Overall, Chhamb Assembly seat recorded the highest turnout at 53.21 per cent.

11 am voting trend in Jammu-Kashmir:

By 11 am, 28.12 per cent voting was recorded. Udhampur witnessed the highest turnout during the same period at 33.84 per cent, followed by Kathua district at 31.78 per cent polling.

In the earlier two phases, held on September 18 and September 25, 61 per cent and 57.31 per cent voting were recorded, respectively.

In Uri constituency, 41.49 per cent of voters have cast their vote. These elections are being held for the first time since Article 370, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state, was revoked in 2019.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Jammu and Kashmir recorded over 58 per cent voter turnout, the highest in 35 years. Political leaders in the Union Territory expect a relatively high voter turnout in the Assembly polls, too. (Photo: PTI)

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

