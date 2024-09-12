Terror funding accused Kashmir MP Rashid Engineer gets bail: Who is he?

Business Standard
Lok Sabha MP Rashid Engineer reached Srinagar on Thursday after getting an interim bail. In his first comments, he vowed to fight for justice while targeting the BJP over the abrogation of Article 370

Lok Sabha MP from Baramulla Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, addresses a press conference at the Press Club of India (PCI), in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.(Photo: PTI)

Lok Sabha MP from Baramulla Abdul Rashid Sheikh, also known as Rashid Engineer is set to hold a road show in Srinagar on Thursday, a day after being released from the Tihar jail in a terror funding case. Out on bail till October 2, Engineer targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first comments, noting that Kashmir is not weak.

“…The people of Kashmir will win. We don’t accept the Prime Minister’s decisions taken on August 5,” the north Kashmir MP said, referring to the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre in 2019. “The people of J-K will successfully fight for justice....PM Modi’s so-called vision of ‘Naya Kashmir’ will fail,” he said and expressed his gratitude to the people for their support. 

The Patiala House Court issued Rashid Engineer’s release order, but with the condition that he won’t speak to the media about the ongoing case linked to him. The court has deferred its decision on his regular bail plea until October 5.

Who is Rashid Engineer?

Chief of the Awami Ittehad Party, Rashid was arrested in 2005 by the Special Operations Group (SOG) in Srinagar for allegedly supporting militants. He was held for over three months on charges of anti-national activities but was released later after all charges were dropped by the Srinagar Chief Judicial Magistrate on humanitarian grounds. 

In August 2019, Rashid was again taken into custody under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). While being in jail, he fought the Lok Sabha elections from Baramulla constituency and defeated former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah by a margin of 204,000 votes.

Why was Rashid Engineer released from jail?

During the hearing, Rashid’s lawyer told the court that his bail was necessary in view of the upcoming Assembly polls so that he can fulfil his responsibilities as an elected parliamentarian.

(With input from agencies)


