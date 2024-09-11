'Durbar Move' returns to spotlight as Jammu and Kashmir elections near

As Jammu and Kashmir prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections, the Durbar Move — a biannual transfer of key government offices between Jammu and Srinagar —has reemerged in the political discourse. Both the National Conference (NC) and the Apni Party have emphasised the reinstatement of this tradition in their electoral manifestos, sparking renewed debate.

Political promises on Durbar Move

In its manifesto, the National Conference has pledged to restore the full Durbar Move as part of its commitment to "enhance the unity of our state". Meanwhile, the Apni Party, led by Altaf Bukhari, has also vowed to "reinstate" the practice if voted to power, positioning itself as a defender of this historic tradition.

The revival of Durbar Move has divided public opinion, with some seeing it as an essential part of the region’s governance and cultural identity, while others view it as an outdated and costly exercise.

What is the Durbar Move?



The Durbar Move refers to the shifting of the Civil Secretariat and other key government offices between Jammu and Srinagar. Jammu serves as the capital during the winter months, while Srinagar takes on this role in the summer. Offices in Jammu typically close on the last Friday of April, with operations resuming in Srinagar after a week. The reverse happens in October when offices close in Srinagar and shift back to Jammu.

This tradition dates back to the 19th century when it was instituted by the Dogra rulers to ensure administrative presence in both regions, given the stark geographical, cultural, and linguistic differences between Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Historical context and purpose of the Durbar Move



The Durbar Move was originally designed to bring the administration closer to the people of Kashmir during the summer months and to provide essential supplies to the remote region of Ladakh before harsh winter conditions made it inaccessible. The practice also fostered a sense of unity among the people of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, who were historically isolated from one another due to poor infrastructure and challenging terrain.

However, the logistical challenges and costs associated with the practice have long been a point of contention. Before the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, the government would deploy hundreds of trucks and buses to transport office records and officials between the two capitals. The process was halted during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the government adopting digital alternatives for accessing official records.

Today, only senior-level bureaucrats move between the two cities, with most government operations staying largely static.

Criticism of the Durbar Move

While the Durbar Move has its supporters, the practice has faced growing criticism since the late 1980s, primarily due to the high costs and time involved. For years, the government has spent close to Rs 200 crore annually on the exercise, a figure that has drawn sharp rebukes, especially when the state struggles to pay salaries or fund development projects.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court questioned the legal and constitutional basis of the Durbar Move in 2020, following the abrogation of Article 370. The court called the practice a “wastage of resources” and an “inefficient and unnecessary activity,” urging the government to rationalise it and use the savings to address pressing issues like healthcare, unemployment, and food shortages, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Why are political parties supporting it?



Despite criticisms, both the NC and the Apni Party argue that the Durbar Move serves an important function in strengthening ties between the regions of Jammu and Kashmir. They believe that the movement of officials and resources fosters a sense of unity and cooperation, while also boosting local businesses in both cities during the transition periods.

NC and Apni Party leaders have hinted that reinstating the Durbar Move could improve regional ties and create economic opportunities by increasing local trade and services during the relocations. With elections on the horizon, both parties are banking on the nostalgia and significance attached to this historic practice to rally voter support.