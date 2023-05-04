Would be happy if BJP's downfall starts with Karnataka polls: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she would be happy if BJP's downfall starts with the Karnataka Assembly polls, which is scheduled to be held on May 10.

Banerjee, during an address at TMC's mass outreach campaign, also accused the saffron party of maligning the Hindu religion for its own interests.

"The earlier BJP is voted out of power, the better it is for the nation... Don't vote for BJP in the Karnataka Assembly polls; vote for any other party you like. I would be happy if BJP's downfall starts with Karnataka," she said.

"The BJP has destroyed the spirituality in Hinduism," the chief minister added.

Hitting out at the Centre over the scuffle between Delhi Police and protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, Banerjee wondered how many central teams were sent there.

"The agitating wrestlers were assaulted by police in New Delhi last night. How many central teams were sent there? The BJP should clarify its stand," she said.

Also Read Karnataka elections: Here's what all Congress has promised in its manifesto Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 2 hike in milk subsidy BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls Karnataka Assembly elections to be held on May 10, results on May 13 Though not a poor state, Karnataka can ill-afford election freebies BJP drops PM's day-long road-show in Bengaluru after public express concern Electoral bonds worth Rs 970 crore sold ahead of upcoming Cognizant Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: A look at six major political regions As Karnataka assembly election nears, NRC returns to BJP syllabus K'taka won't pardon abusers, raise 'Jai Bajrang Bali' slogan: Modi