Would be happy if BJP's downfall starts with Karnataka polls: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she would be happy if BJP's downfall starts with the Karnataka Assembly polls, which is scheduled to be held on May 10

Press Trust of India Malda (WB)
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 6:30 PM IST
Banerjee, during an address at TMC's mass outreach campaign, also accused the saffron party of maligning the Hindu religion for its own interests.

"The earlier BJP is voted out of power, the better it is for the nation... Don't vote for BJP in the Karnataka Assembly polls; vote for any other party you like. I would be happy if BJP's downfall starts with Karnataka," she said.

"The BJP has destroyed the spirituality in Hinduism," the chief minister added.

Hitting out at the Centre over the scuffle between Delhi Police and protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, Banerjee wondered how many central teams were sent there.

"The agitating wrestlers were assaulted by police in New Delhi last night. How many central teams were sent there? The BJP should clarify its stand," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mamata Banerjee BJP Karnataka Assembly elections

First Published: May 04 2023 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

