65.79% turnout recorded in LS polls, excludes postal ballots, says EC

A voter turnout of 65.79 per cent was recorded in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections but the final figures may change as it does not include postal ballots, the Election Commission said on Thursday.

In the 2019 parliamentary polls, the turnout was 67.40 per cent.

While in 2019, India had 91.20 crore voters and out of these, 61.5 crore had exercised their franchise, in the 2024 polls, the size of the electorate grew to 96.88 crore.

At a recent press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had said a total of 64.2 crore voters have exercised their franchise in the 2024 polls.

"Overall, 65.79 per cent voter turnout recorded in general elections, 2024, at the polling stations," the Election Commission said in a statement.

Voter turnout at polling stations means votes polled in electronic voting machines.

The poll panel said detailed statistical reports having the number of postal votes and gross voter turnout will be made available after finalisation of details as received from states and Union Territories in due course according to standard practice.