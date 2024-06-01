Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BJP MP Ram Kripal files police complaint about attack on convoy in Patna

Yadav, a second-term MP and former Union minister, is pitted against Misa Bharti, the daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad in Patliputra

Ram Kripal Yadav

Image: x @ramkripalmp

PTI
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav on Saturday lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that his cavalcade was attacked by supporters of the RJD after polling got over in the Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency.
 
Yadav, a second-term MP and former Union minister, is pitted against Misa Bharti, the daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad in Patliputra.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
“Information was received that the convoy of Ram Kripal Yadav was attacked by some unknown persons near Tineri village in Masaurhi, Patna around 7.30 pm on Saturday,” Superintendent of Police Bharat Soni said.
 
“In his complaint, he also claimed that gunshots were fired at his convoy. Further investigation is underway,” Soni said.
 
Lok Sabha polls to eight constituencies of Bihar were largely peaceful in the seventh and final phase on Saturday, with a provisional voter turnout of 50.56 per cent, officials said. 
Topics : Lok Sabha elections Election Commission BJP Misa Bharti rjd Bihar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon