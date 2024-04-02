Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BJP names 112 candidates for Odisha Assembly polls to challenge BJD

The Odisha assembly has 147 seats and the BJP has emerged as the main challenger to the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal

bjp flag,lok sabha

bjp flag,lok sabha (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday re-nominated 21 of its 22 sitting MLAs in Odisha while announcing the list of candidates for 112 of the 147 Assembly constituencies in the state.
The lone legislator who has been denied the BJP ticket was Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra from Brahmagiri in Puri district. Mohapatra's niece Upasana Mohapatra has got the ticket from the Brahmagiri Assembly seat.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
There are eight women candidates.
As per the list, BJP state president Manmohan Samal will contest from the Chandbali assembly segment in Bhadrak district while senior party leader and sitting MP from Bargarh Suresh Pujari will contest from Brajarajnagar Assembly seat. Pujari was denied the party ticket for contesting the Lok Sabha polls this time.
Leader of Opposition and MLA Jaynarayan Mishra will contest from his traditional Sambalpur assembly seat.
Three turncoats from BJD, Arabinda Dhali, Akash Das Nayak and Priyadarshi Mishra were given BJP tickets. Arabinda Dhali will fight from the Jayadev assembly segment in Khurda district.
While actor-turned-politician Akash Das Nayak, has been given the ticket for Korei Assembly segment in Jajpur district, former BJD MLA Priyadarshi Mishra will fight the polls from Bhubaneswar North seat.
While the saffron party's youth leader Tankadhar Tripathy will fight the Assembly polls from Jharsuguda, MLA Kusum Tete will contest from Sundargarh Assembly seat and Biswaranjan Badajena from Jatni.
Jagannath Pradhan has been fielded from Bhubaneswar Central, Babu Singh from Bhubaneswar Ekamra and Prithiviraj Harichandan from Chilika Assembly seat.

Also Read

Rajasthan Assembly elections: Counting of votes begins for 199 seats

We will make govt on our own, no alliance with BJD, says Odisha BJP Prez

Two Assam Congress leaders resign from party, likely to join BJP

BJD-BJP alliance possible in Odisha: Saffron party to decide today

BJP not interested in Ram Temple, wanted communalisation: Digvijay Singh

LS polls: EC appoints special observers to ensure level playing field

LS polls: Amit Shah interacts with JD(S) leaders for campaigning in K'taka

Senior Odisha Cong leader Behera resigns from party, likely to join BJD

LS polls: Congress targets PM Modi on issue of development in Uttarakhand

Will not participate in upcoming LS polls: Nagaland's ENPO writes to EC

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Bharatiya Janata Party Indian National Congress BJD Odisha assembly elections Lok Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveVistara Flight CancellationsArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveIreda Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon