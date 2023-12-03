Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Rajasthan Assembly elections: Counting of votes begins for 199 seats

Rajasthan went to the polls on 199 of 200 assembly seats on November 25. The majority mark in the state is 100

BJP, Congress

In the Karanpur constituency, elections were adjourned due to the passing of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar

ANI
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 08:37 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The counting of votes for 199 out of 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan began on Sunday morning after days of intense campaigning by major political parties including the ruling Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Rajasthan went to the polls on 199 of 200 assembly seats on November 25. The majority mark in the state is 100.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In the Karanpur constituency, elections were adjourned due to the passing of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.
The state chief election officer Praveen Gupta on Saturday said that around 4,180 rounds counting of the EVMs will take place at 36 counting centres across the 199 constituencies of Rajasthan and the postal ballots will be counted first.
The state has around 52 million electoral population of whom 74.62 per cent voted through the EVMs on November 25 while around 0.8 per cent voters polled their political choices through home-voting and postal ballots.
The exit polls have reinforced the perception of a hard contest in Rajasthan, with differences in their prediction of the winner in the crucial Hindi heartland state that has a nearly three-decade tradition of not repeating an incumbent government.
While three exit polls predicted the BJP to be the clear winner, two others showed Congress was ahead in the sweepstakes to form the next government in the state.
Today's Chanakya said that 'development' influenced 37 per cent in Rajasthan, while 'political party and candidate' had a significance of 28 per cent.
In Rajasthan, the survey said that Congress+ got the support of 32 per cent of members from the Jat community and the BJP got 38 per cent. It said the figure was 58 per cent and 31 per cent for the SC community for Congress and BJP, respectively; 46 per cent and 36 per cent for Meena and STs, 83 per cent and seven per cent among Muslims, 26 per cent and 53 per cent among Brahmins, 29 per cent and 47 per cent among Rajputs and 28 per cent and 48 per cent among OBCs.

Also Read

Rajasthan polls: Cong aims to buck 'alternate' trend, BJP seeks comeback

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

Senior BJP-Sangh Parivar Kerala leader PP Mukundan passes away at 77

May introduce fresh leadership in Rajasthan, says BJP Rajyavardhan Rathore

Two Assam Congress leaders resign from party, likely to join BJP

Rajasthan elections 2023 LIVE updates: Counting of postal ballots begins

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Verdict will set 2024 tone for INDIA: Cong MP Gogoi ahead of counting day

Both BJP, Congress claim Rajasthan elections win amid wait for vote count

Rajasthan's counting centres ready: Chief electoral officer on result eve

BJP and Congress are engaged in an intense fight with both parties seeking to outdo each other in terms of poll promises.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Sardarpura), former chief minister Vasundhara Raje (Jhalrapatan), former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot (Tonk), state PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra (Lachhmangarh), RLP convenor Hanuman Beniwal (Khinvsar) are some of the key faces among the 1,862 candidates in the fray.
Sardarpura is on the list of key constituencies as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has won this seat since 1998. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Mahendra Singh Rathore from the Congress' bastion.
The Congress government in the state led by Chief Minister Gehlot unleashed a series of populist schemes closer to the assembly election to ward off the challenge from the BJP.
Many rebel candidates of BJP and Congress withdrew their names after persuasion. But still, around 45 rebel candidates from both parties are in the fray. These also include MLAs, former MLAs and party officials.
The role of smaller parties is also crucial. BSP has won seats in the state. Aam Aadmi Party is also in the fray. The smaller parties include the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, Bharatiya Adivasi Party, CPI-M, Jannayak Janata Party and Azad Samaj Party.
Violence against women, paper leak scam, farmers' suicides are some of the key issues that were highlighted by the opposition BJP to strike against the ruling Congress. CM Gehlot has reaffirmed that Congress will return to power, putting an end to the three-decade-old alternating government trend in the western state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his campaigning in the state hit out at the Congress leadership, accusing it of indulging in 'dynastic' politics and said that the grand old party strives to 'punish' its leader Sachin Pilot for his father's revolt against high command in 1996.
A total of 5,26,90,146 voters will decide the fate of the candidates at a total of 51,890 polling stations in the assembly constituencies.
1,70,99,334 young voters in the 18-30 age group will vote, including 22,61,008 new voters in the 18-19 age group.
In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73. Gehlot assumed the CM position with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.
Counting in four other states that went to the polls this month will also begin this morning. The polls, held months before the Lok Sabha polls, are crucial for BJP and Congress for various reasons.
Topics : rajasthan Election Assembly elections Assembly polls

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 08:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTelangana Election Result Live UpdatesAssembly Election Results LIVE UpdatesRajasthan Elections Results 2023 LiveMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon