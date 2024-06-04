Chirag Paswan wins Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar by 170,000 votes

Patna: LJP (Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan shows victory sign during celebrations of the party's lead in the Lok Sabha elections as counting of votes underway, in Patna, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Tuesday won the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, where he defeated the nearest RJD rival by over 1.70 lakh votes, the Election Commission said.

Paswan polled 6.14 lakh votes, while his nearest rival Shiv Chandra Ram got 4.44 lakh votes.

Paswan, an NDA partner, gave up Jamui, from where he was enjoying a second consecutive term, to contest from Hajipur, represented by his late father Ram Vilas Paswan eight times.



In 2019, the seat was won by the late leader's younger brother Pashupati Kumar Paras, who had split the LJP in 2021, but resigned from the Union cabinet recently when the BJP announced that it would back his nephew.