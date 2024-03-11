Congress' CEC meetings to finalise candidates for Lok Sabha elections

Sonia Gandhi was present at the meeting along with Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand Kumari Selja (Photo: PTI)

The Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) met on Monday to finalise candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, days after the party released its first list for the polls.

The Congress had announced its first list of 39 candidates on Friday with Rahul Gandhi to contest from Kerala's Wayanad again.

Discussions were first taken up at the CEC meeting chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for the five Uttarakhand parliamentary constituencies first.

Besides Kharge, former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Ambika Soni, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, T S Singhdeo and Mohammad Jawaid, among others, are members of the CEC.

Sonia Gandhi was present at the meeting along with Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand Kumari Selja.

At the last CEC meet on Thursday, discussions were held on Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Sikkim, Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya and Lakshwadeep.

According to the first list of candidates released by the party, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has been fielded from Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal from Alappuzha (Kerala) and Shashi Tharoor has been renominated from Thiruvananthapuram.