EC Arun Goel's sudden resignation led to crisis, says Karti Chidambaram

The sudden resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel has led to a Constitutional crisis and yet the central government has not given any explanation on the matter, Congress leader Karti Chidambaram said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters here, Karti pointed that no press conference was held and neither was any reason disclosed about the resignation of a person who held a constitutional post.

"In a mature democracy, if a senior constitutional functionary resigns, there will be a press conference or there will be a statement, at the least to disclose the reason behind the resignation. His sudden resignation has led to a constitutional crisis and the government has not given any explanation on it," he remarked.

It is a matter of anguish that such a development has taken place just before the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls, he said.

Commenting on devolution of powers and issues such as levy of cess, he said the Centre does not respect the rights of state governments.

Referring to BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde's remark on BJP requiring two-thirds majority in Parliament to amend the Constitution, he said all such factors have created a "dangerous" situation in the country.

Though the BJP MP has not specified what his party intends to do, it is apparent that it is their desire to end "secularism" and declare the nation a 'Hindu Rashtra', Karti alleged.

The general election will be based on such issues, and in order to protect democracy, secularism, the Constitution and states' rights, the BJP regime at the Centre must be dislodged and a new government elected, Karti said, adding that the INDIA bloc is working towards that.

According to revised norms for naming an Election Commissioner, the prime minister, a union cabinet minister (Home) and an opposition leader can pick the EC. However, the government has a majority and the selection is hence only a mere formality, Karti added.

The Chief Election Commissioner and other ECs (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act 2023, was notified in December 2023 by the government after its passage in both houses of Parliament. Following the notification, petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the new law.