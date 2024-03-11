Sensex (    %)
                             
Won't leave Chhindwara: Kamal Nath on contesting LS poll from Jabalpur

Kamal Nath has represented Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency nine times. He is currently an MLA from Chhindwara assembly seat

Kamal Nath, Madhya Pradesh election

The former CM had on earlier occasions said his son will contest from Chhindwara | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Congress veteran Kamal Nath on Monday ruled out the possibility of contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha poll from Jabalpur and said he will not leave Chhindwara, his political stronghold in Madhya Pradesh.
The Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat is currently represented by his son Nakul Nath.
Kamal Nath has represented Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency nine times. He is currently an MLA from Chhindwara assembly seat.
Asked if he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Jabalpur, a prominent parliamentary segment in Mahakoshal region of MP, Kamal Nath said, "There is no plan. I will not leave Chhindwara in any case."

He was talking to reporters in Chhindwara.
The former CM had on earlier occasions said his son will contest from Chhindwara.
Asked about Congress leaders switching sides in Madhya Pradesh, he said, "Suresh Pachouri (former Union minister) joined the BJP. It was his wish."

Veteran leader Pachouri had joined the ruling BJP on Saturday.
On Monday, two other former Congress MLAs Arunoday Choubey and Shivdayal Bagri also joined the BJP.
Kamal Nath said Choubey had already resigned from the Congress.
On speculation that Congress leader Deepak Joshi might also join the BJP, Kamal Nath said, "Wo toh wahin ke the (he belonged to it)."

Deepak Joshi, son of former BJP chief minister Kailash Joshi, joined the Congress before the 2023 assembly elections and unsuccessfully contested on its ticket from Khategaon seat in Dewas district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kamal Nath Lok Sabha elections Madhya Pradesh Congress

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

