Election result 2024: This is what the results look like at 4 pm on June 4

As the counting for the much-awaited 2024 Lok Sabha elections is underway, the picture is getting clearer by the hour as to who will gain power in the Centre. With another hour of counting of votes done, the trends suggest a close fight with no clear single party crossing the halfway mark.

At 4 pm, the trends show that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was leading on 296 seats. Meanwhile, the Congress-led INDIA bloc was ahead on 23o seats.

The 3 pm trends showed the NDA leading in as many as 288 Lok Sabha constituencies, while the INDIA bloc was ahead on 234 seats. As of 11 am, the NDA was leading in 292 seats, indicating a possible coalition government. By 12 noon, the BJP alone was leading in more than 200 seats, while the opposition Congress had slipped below the 100-seat mark.

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and leader of the National Conference, conceded defeat in the Baramulla constituency in North Kashmir as independent candidate Er Rashid surged ahead with a lead of over 100,000 thousand votes.

Additionally, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti conceded defeat from the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat against NC leader Mian Altaf of Jammu & Kashmir National Conference. The margin of loss was huge as the former Chief Minister lost by 2,36,730.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign strategy for Lok Sabha Polls in West Bengal failed to bring fruitful results as Trinamool Congress is leading on 30 seats in West Bengal as the counting of votes in the Lok Sabha polls is progressing, as per the Election Commission.

In Delhi, the BJP was leading in all the seven constituency seats, while in Maharashtra, the INDIA bloc surged ahead with a lead of 28 seats. The NDA was trailing behind, leading on 18 seats.

In Gujarat, the NDA was leading on 25 seats while the INDIA bloc was ahead on one seat. Himachal Pradesh was witnessing BJP lead on all four seats, while Madhya Pradesh also, the NDA was leading on all 29 seats.