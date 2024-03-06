Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

List for LS candidates in K'taka to be announced shortly: CM Siddaramaiah

He said the nominees will be finalised based on the opinion of the party's local leaders

Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Press Trust of India Karwar/Hubballi (Karnataka)
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said Congress' list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state would be announced in two-three days and there is no "major controversy" with respect to their selection.
He said the nominees will be finalised based on the opinion of the party's local leaders.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"In two to three days Congress list may also get released. Tomorrow the central election committee is meeting. Karnataka candidates will also be finalised and announced in two to three days," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Karwar.
"There is no major controversy. This time we are deciding on the basis of the opinion given by district in-charge Ministers, observers, MLAs, defeated candidates, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members, block committee presidents and district presidents," the Chief Minister said.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D K Shivakumar said in Hubballi the list would be finalised after Thursday's meeting in the national capital under the leadership of AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge.
The BJP had swept the 2019 general elections, bagging 25 of the total 28 seats in the state, while an independent backed by the party had also emerged victorious.
The Congress and the JD(S) headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, which were running a coalition government back then and fought the election together, had come a cropper winning just one seat each.
But the political scene has changed significantly since then; the Congress scored a thumping victory in the Assembly elections in May last year and now appears battle-ready, determined to put up a strong show in the Lok Sabha polls.
It is also a role reversal of sorts for JD(S) which joined the BJP-led NDA in September last year. The party is currently engaged in talks with the BJP over seat-sharing arrangement for the polls and wants to prove that it's still a force to reckon with, particularly in South Karnataka.

Also Read

Siddaramaiah govt lacks will to protect water rights of Karnataka: Bommai

Parliament security breach: Congress to stage protest against BJP MP Simha

Congress expects to win 15-20 seats in Karnataka in LS polls: Siddaramaiah

BJP workers bring cattle to Bengaluru protest, demand milk subsidies

People to decide whether I'm patriot or traitor: Simha on security breach

Rahul Gandhi is continuously speaking about Nyay: Jairam Ramesh

On second Bihar tour, PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 12,800 cr

Rahul likely to announce 10-point poll promise for youth in MP rally today

Cong leaders discuss LS candidates from Rajasthan, CEC meet on March 7

BJP will win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan, claims Bhupendra Yadav

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha Siddaramaiah Karnataka Indian National Congress BJP MLAs BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayWater Crisis in BengaluruAccentureIndia vs England 5th Test Playing 11Maha Shivratri 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon