Cong leaders discuss LS candidates from Rajasthan, CEC meet on March 7

Congress leaders held a screening committee meeting at Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee President Akhilesh Prasad Singh's residence in Delhi to deliberate on the candidates who might be selected by the party for Rajasthan.

The BJP won 24 out of 25 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party won in one seat. Though the Congress failed to win a single seat in Rajasthan, it got 34.6 per cent vote per cent in the state.

After the meeting, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that a Central Election Committee meeting is slated on March 7.

"We had a good meeting. We are in the process of finalising the names...A CEC meeting will happen on March 7. We will declare the names as the elections are not far...We are strengthening the INDIA alliance...," Pilot said speaking to reporters after the meeting.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh said that the winnable candidates were identified after the meeting.

"Today there was a Screening meeting in which all Secretaries, state leaders and national committee. The winnable candidates have been identified," Singh said speaking to ANI.

Speaking on seat sharing with alliance partners in Rajasthan, Singh said, "We have an AICC committee on the INDIA bloc who decides how the alliance will be formulated in Rajasthan and with whom."

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) for allegedly failing in their guarantees, Singh said, "Thay had promised to bring good days, to give employment to two crore youth, bring back black money in 100 days, to double farmer's income, to set up smart cities in the country, ensure security to women. They have failed in everything. Eveyone knows that they will have to answer this time.