'India has voted': PM Modi's 'thank you' note amid prediction of a BJP win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked voters for their active participation in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"India has voted! A heartfelt thank you to all those who exercised their franchise. Their active participation is the cornerstone of our democracy. Their commitment and dedication ensures that the democratic spirit thrives in our nation. I would also like to specially appreciate India's Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti. Their strong presence at the polls is a very encouraging sign," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Slamming the Opposition INDIA bloc, PM Modi said “it failed to strike a chord with the voters.”

“I can say with confidence that the people of India have voted in record numbers to reelect the NDA government. They have seen our track record and the manner in which our work has brought about a qualitative change in the lives of the poor, marginalised and downtrodden,” PM Modi said.

“The opportunistic INDI Alliance failed to strike a chord with the voters. They are casteist, communal and corrupt. This alliance, aimed to protect a handful of dynasties, failed to present a futuristic vision for the nation. Through the campaign, they only enhanced their expertise on one thing- Modi bashing. Such regressive politics has been rejected by the people,” he added.

Exit Polls predict hat-trick for PM Modi



The findings from various exit polls paint a coherent picture, with Republic Bharat-Matrize predicting the NDA's victory in the range of 353-368 seats, while the INDIA bloc, comprising a spectrum of parties including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Communist Party of India, and regional entities, is expected to secure 118-133 seats. Other candidates are projected to secure 43-48 seats.

Similarly, projections from India News D Dynamics suggest a strong performance by the NDA, expected to secure 371 seats, compared to the INDIA bloc's anticipated range of 125-133 seats, with other candidates projected to claim 30 seats.





These forecasts closely mirror assessments from Republic Bharat-P Marq, Jan Ki Baat, and News Nation, collectively highlighting the dominance of the NDA.

PM Modi remarks comes against the backdrop of exit polls indicating a decisive outcome, with projections suggesting that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to secure over 350 seats, comfortably surpassing the halfway mark in the Lok Sabha. Conversely, the Opposition INDIA bloc is anticipated to garner a substantially smaller share, with projections indicating victory in fewer than 200 seats.