Lok Sabha election season likely to rev up two-wheelers sales: Experts

But passenger vehicle sales may hit slow lane, say industry experts

two wheeler
Premium

According to Fada, the Lok Sabha polls may play spoilsport, except in the two-wheeler segment, as it may lead to deferred purchases

Shine JacobDeepak PatelSohini Das Chennai/New Delhi/Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

This poll season could turn out to be a double-edged sword for the automobile sector, with two-wheelers expected to witness a surge in sales, while passenger vehicles may hit the slow lane, industry experts said.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) said these trends were based on the recent state elections and the 2019 general elections.

During the 2019 elections, the total auto retail sales were down 8 per cent.

In April 2019, the sales were down 4 per cent, before moving up 5 per cent in the following month, according to Fada data.

Interestingly, in the case of passenger vehicles, the annual

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

