Lok Sabha elections 2024: Check what Congress is promising to women

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced 5 'Nari Nyay' guarantees before Lok Sabha elections 2024 during a women's rally in Maharashtra's Dhule district as part of his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has unveiled five "Nari Nyay" (women justice) guarantees ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, aiming to empower women across various sectors. Speaking at a women's rally in Maharashtra's Dhule district as part of his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', Gandhi outlined these guarantees to address the challenges faced by women in the country.

Among the guarantees announced by Gandhi are significant financial support and job opportunities for women. The guarantees are:
Mahalaxmi: This guarantee promises to deposit Rs 1 lakh directly into the bank accounts of poor women annually.

Aadhi Aabadi Pura Hakk: 50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs

Shakti Ka Sammaan: Under this, the government's contribution to the monthly income of Anganwadi, ASHA and midday meal workers will be doubled.

Adhikar Maitri: A nodal officer will be appointed in every district to educate women about their rights and provide assistance in legal matters.

Savitribai Phule hostel: The government of India will build at least one hostel for working women at district headquarters. The number of hostels across the country will be doubled.

In addition to Gandhi's announcements, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted the significance of these guarantees in a video statement. Kharge emphasised that these guarantees are concrete promises aimed at uplifting women and are not mere political rhetoric.

National President Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated the party's commitment to women empowerment during a media address. He elaborated on the five guarantees under the "Nari Nyay Guarantee," emphasising the importance of each initiative in promoting gender equality and ensuring women's rights across various sectors.

 "Congress is announcing 'Nari Nyay Guarantee' today. Under this, the party is going to set a new agenda for women in the country," Kharge said.

Rahul Gandhi Indian National Congress Elections Lok Sabha elections

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

