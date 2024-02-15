Sensex (    %)
                        
West Bengal CM Mamata may visit Punjab on Feb 21; to meet Kejriwal, Mann

Banerjee's meeting with the top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is considered crucial in the backdrop of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and the formation of an opposition coalition

Banerjee has already extended her support to the farmers and condemned the attack on protesting farmers when they were trying to march to New Delhi

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may visit Punjab on February 21 and meet her Delhi and Punjab counterparts, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann respectively, an official source said on Thursday.
The Trinamool Congress supremo is expected to offer prayers at the Golden Temple also, he said.
"The chief minister is likely to visit Punjab on February 21. During her visit, she will offer prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. There is a high possibility of her meeting, Delhi Chief Minister and Punjab Chief Minister during this visit," the senior official, told PTI.
Banerjee's meeting with the top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is considered crucial in the backdrop of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and the formation of an opposition coalition.
The possible visit of West Bengal chief minister to Punjab comes at a time when farmers are demanding minimum support price for their crops.
Banerjee has already extended her support to the farmers and condemned the attack on protesting farmers when they were trying to march to New Delhi.

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

