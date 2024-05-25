Lok Sabha polls 2024 Phase 6: Over 39.1% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm

Voting is underway for the sixth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The phase will see voting in 58 of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, including all seven seats in Delhi.

Delhi and seven more states and Union territories will face intense battles in the sixth phase after which only another 57 constituencies will be left in the seventh and the final phase of polls on June 1.

Lok Sabha elections Phase 6: Voter turnout in Delhi

A voter turnout of 34.37 per cent was recorded till 1 pm in Delhi.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said that at 37.31 per cent, the highest turnout was recorded in the North East Delhi constituency. Chandni Chowk had the lowest voting percentage at 32.18.

Lok Sabha elections Phase 6: Voter turnout in West Bengal

West Bengal recorded a voter turnout at 54.80 per cent till 1 pm. Voting is currently underway on eight out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal

Lok Sabha elections Phase 6: Voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 37.23 per cent till 1 pm, where polling began at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm.

According to the Election Commission's data, the voter turnout was highest in Ambedkar Nagar at 41.59 per cent till 1 pm, followed by Basti at 40.07 per cent, Sultanpur 38.42 per cent, Azamgarh at 38.37 per cent, Lalganj at 38.12 per cent, Domariaganj at 37.64 per cent, and Sant Kabir Nagar at 36.99 per cent.

Lok Sabha elections Phase 6

Polling is underway in eight of 40 seats in Bihar, 10 out of ten constituencies in Haryana, four out of 14 constituencies in Jharkhand, six out of 21 seats in Odisha, 14 out of 80 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, eight out of 42 seats in West Bengal, seven out of seven constituencies in Delhi, and one of the five seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

