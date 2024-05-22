Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LS polls: Congress questions delay in release of voter turnout data by EC

Unanswered questions about the missing EVMs are also very worrying, Pawan Khera added

Congress, Congress flag

File image | (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Wednesday raised questions over the big difference between the real time voter turnout data and the final figures released by the Election Commission, and said voters are worried over the "strange goings-on" in the poll body.
Congress leader and head of media and publicity department of the party Pawan Khera said the difference is around 1.7 crore votes, and termed it as unprecedented.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Voters are worried about the strange goings on in the Election Commission through the four phases of voting. First, the Election Commission takes 10-11 days to bring out the final figure of voting and then the difference between real time data and final figure turns out to be 1.7 crore votes. This is truly unprecedented," Khera said on X.
"Unanswered questions about the missing EVMs are also very worrying," he added.
AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "This difference of 1.07 crore overall translates into an increase of 28,000 in each LS seat. This is HUGE."

"The discrepancy is maximum in states where BJP is expected to lose seats heavily. What is happening?" Ramesh asked.
Other opposition parties have also raised questions over the delay in release of final voter turnout.
Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven phases and the results will be declared on June 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha elections Congress voting Election Commission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVERealme GT 6T India Launch TodayPaytm Q4 ResultsIPL 2024 Eliminator, RR vs RCBIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon