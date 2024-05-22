Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

AAP not implementing Centre's schemes in Delhi, says Union min Puri

Puri also alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal government created obstacles in the implementation of the Metro project in every phase

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri addresses a press conference, amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday accused the AAP government of not implementing the Narendra Modi government's flagship schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat, in the national capital.
Addressing a press conference, Puri also alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal government created obstacles in the implementation of the Metro project in every phase.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
At present, the Delhi Metro has been executing projects under the fourth phase of its expansion.
The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister said that his ministry has implemented projects worth Rs 53,000 crore in the national capital.
The BJP leader also slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for maintaining silence over the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal allegedly by his aide Bibhav Kumar at his residence.
Delhi is slated to go to polls on May 25 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hardeep Singh Puri Lok Sabha elections Elections in India Hardeep Puri AAP BJP Delhi Metro

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVERealme GT 6T India Launch TodayPaytm Q4 ResultsIPL 2024 Eliminator, RR vs RCBIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon