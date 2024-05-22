LS polls: HC refuses to interfere with order on BJP ads during MCC period

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday refused to interfere in a single-bench order that directed the BJP not to publish any advertisement in violation of the model code of conduct during the Lok Sabha election process.

Observing that a laxman rekha should be adhered to, the division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam said there should not be any personal attack on the part of any political party.

Refusing to interfere in Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya's May 20 order, the division bench said the BJP can move the single bench, seeking a review or recall of its order.

The BJP had moved the appeal, claiming that the single bench passed the order without giving it any hearing.

The saffron party's counsel also stated the Constitution provides that the Election Commission is the appropriate authority for redressal in case of any dispute during a poll process.

The high court had on May 20 issued an injunction, restraining the BJP from publishing advertisements that violate the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) until June 4, the day the Lok Sabha election process ends.

The court had also restrained the BJP from publishing advertisements mentioned by the TMC in its petition claiming unverified allegations against it and its workers.