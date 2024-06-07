Narendra Modi chosen as NDA leader, shares '10 year roadmap' for govt

After being elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance , Narendra Modi on Friday said that the NDA truly reflects the spirit and soul of India.

“It is my fortune that I have been chosen as the NDA leader and I am grateful for it,” he said, noting that mutual trust is at core of the NDA.

“To run the government we need a majority, this is the rule of democracy. But to run the country, one needs consensus,” Modi said. “We are committed to the principle of ‘sarva dharma sambhava’ (all religions are equal),” he added. “NDA and good governance are synonymous.”





ALSO READ: 'Right leader at right time'; Naidu, Nitish back Modi as NDA leader “In the next 10 years good governance, development, quality of life and my personal determination: to reduce the government’s meddling in the lives of middle and upper middle class people… will be taken up,” he said.

Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh had proposed the name of Modi as the leader of the bloc in the key NDA meeting held in the old Parliament meeting. The proposal was accepted by all the alliance members including Nitish Kumar, Chandrbabu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, Eknath Shinde among others.

Naidu, in his address, praised Modi and expressed confidence in his leadership. “We are one wonderful majority,” Naidu said. Referring to Modi, he asserted that India has the right leader at the right time.

Ahead of Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on June 9 as the prime minister of India for the third time, the newly elected NDA MPs arrived at the Central Hall of the old Parliament to work out a formula for Cabinet formation.

Later today, Modi and the members of the alliance partners, including Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde are expected to meet President Drouapadi Murmu to present her the list of parliamentarians supporting him, some alliance members said.