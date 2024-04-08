Sensex (    %)
                             
New govt will transfer Rs 1 lakh into accounts of SC, ST women, says Rahul

Addressing a rally at Dhanora in Seoni district, which is part of the Mandla Lok Sabha constituency, Gandhi also assured to provide guaranteed apprenticeships to unemployed youths

Rahul Gandhi

The Congress government will frame a law to ensure that farmers get adequate MSP for their crops for which they have been agitating for a long period, he said. (PTI: Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Press Trust of India Seoni
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday exuded confidence to win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and said the new government will transfer Rs 1 lakh annually into accounts of women belonging to SC, ST, and backward categories.
Addressing a rally at Dhanora in Seoni district, which is part of the Mandla Lok Sabha constituency, Gandhi also assured to provide guaranteed apprenticeships to unemployed youths.
"Our manifesto mentions three to four revolutionary steps taken by us like transferring Rs 1 lakh into (bank) accounts of women belonging to SC and ST categories, backward classes, and for women from poor families. This way we will provide thousands of rupees in their accounts every month," he said.
Congress has fielded former minister and MLA Omkar Singh Markam from the Mandla constituency against the sitting MP and Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste.
 

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

