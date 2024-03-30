Our govt will usher in 'Rozgar Kranti', says Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Sensex (    %)
                             
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Sonia Gandhi and KC Venugopal during the Central Election Committee meeting on Madhya Pradesh, at AICC Hq in New Delhi, March 21,2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

The Congress will usher in a 'Rozgar Kranti' by taking concrete steps to increase employment opportunities, enable entrepreneurship and realise the aspirations of the youth, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge said on Saturday.
He said the Congress guarantees that the future of youth will turn from bleak to bright and reiterated the 'Yuva Nyay' guarantees which the party would implement if voted to power.
In a post on X, he said, "The Congress party will usher in a 'Rozgar Kranti (employment revolution)' through Yuva Nyay guarantee! We will take concrete measures to increase employment opportunities, enable entrepreneurship and realise the dreams and aspirations of our youth."

Kharge listed the guarantees given by his party under its 'Yuva Nyay' pitch.
Under the 'Bharti Bharosa' guarantee, the Congress chief said, his party would provide 30 lakh new Union government jobs, according to a jobs calendar. As part of 'Pehli Naukri Pakki', the party will provide one year Right to Apprenticeship for all educated youth, at Rs 1 lakh per year, Kharge said.
He said that under the 'Paper Leak se Mukti' guarantee, the party will provide a law to completely end all paper leaks. The party has also promised better working conditions and social security for gig workers and a Rs 5,000 crore startup fund for the youth, Kharge pointed out.
The Congress has pitched its Lok Sabha polls on 25 guarantees under five Nyays -- Nari Nyay, Yuva Nyay, Shramik Nyay, Kisaan Nyay and Hissedari Nyay. It has promised to implement them immediately if it comes to power.

First Published: Mar 30 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

