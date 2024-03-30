Kejriwal arrest: AAP plans mega rally, INDIA bloc to attend; details here

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is gearing up for a significant gathering at Ramlila Maidan on March 31, with leaders from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) set to participate in the 'maharally'. This comes in the backdrop of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, with the AAP aiming to mobilise support against what they term a "dictatorship" ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Who will attend the rally?

Gopal Rai, a senior leader of the AAP, announced that the authorities have granted permission for the rally, which is expected to draw over 20,000 attendees. Notable political figures, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, and Uddhav Thackeray, are expected to attend. Additionally, representatives from the INDIA bloc, such as TMC's Derek O'Brien and DMK's Tiruchi Siva, will join the rally.

"To make the mega rally successful and to ensure the participation of as many people as possible, the Aam Aadmi Party has initiated the campaign of distributing invitation letters," a party statement said.

Why has AAP organised this rally?

The rally holds significance as it marks a collective opposition to recent developments, including Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the excise policy case. Rai highlighted the widespread discontent among the public following CM Kejriwal's arrest, with people from various walks of life expected to participate.

The theme of the rally, "tanashahi hatao, desh bachao" (abolish dictatorship, save the country), highlights the AAP's stance against what they perceive as authoritarianism. The party aims to galvanize public support and raise awareness about alleged political vendetta and the stifling of opposition voices.

"We are going door-to-door to distribute invitation letters and urging people to come to Ramlila Maidan and raise their voices peacefully against democracy and dictatorship," Rai said.

What accusations has the Opposition levied against BJP?

The AAP has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of orchestrating a situation to provoke unrest, potentially paving the way for imposing President's Rule in Delhi.

The Congress party has also accused the ruling party of unfair practices ahead of the general elections. Congress has stated that their bank accounts were frozen due to a tax dispute for assessments dating back to the 90s. So far the income tax department has handed the party a notice for funds worth Rs 1,823 crore.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told ANI that the arrest of Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren and CM Kejriwal "is an attack on democracy and our constitution."

"This is the politics of revenge at play. The BJP is afraid of the INDIA alliance. This is an attack on democracy and our constitution... There is only one thought in the Prime Minister's mind - 'Nation, No Election'... The entire country is in OPD-One Person Dictatorship," Ramesh said.

What has been the BJP's response?

While the ruling BJP has dismissed allegations of political vendetta, maintaining that those involved in corruption must be held accountable. The party organised a counter-protest earlier this week demanding Kejriwal's resignation from the chief minister post, stating that he could not continue serving from behind bars.

(With agency inputs)