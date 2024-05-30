Business Standard
PM Modi arrives in TN, to embark on 'dhyan' at Vivekananda Rock Memorial

The PM arrived from nearby Thiruvananthapuram and he is scheduled to offer worship at the Bhagavathi Amman temple and later reach Vivekananda Rock Memorial and perform meditation for nearly two days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu)
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Thursday to embark on a 45-hour long meditation session at the famed Vivekananda Rock Memorial here.
The PM arrived from nearby Thiruvananthapuram and he is scheduled to offer worship at the Bhagavathi Amman temple and later reach Vivekananda Rock Memorial and perform meditation for nearly two days.
Ahead of his departure on June 1, Modi is likely to visit the Thiruvalluvar statue, next to the memorial. Both the memorial and statue were built on tiny islets, that are separate and mound-like rocky formations in the sea.
All arrangements, including heavy security, are in place for Modi's 45-hour stay at the famed, mid-sea memorial, named after the revered Hindu saint.
 
Topics : Lok Sabha elections Election Commission Tamil Nadu

First Published: May 30 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

