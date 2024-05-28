PM Modi to meditate at Vivekananda Memorial Rock: What makes it special?

Reports further suggest that PM Modi will arrive in Kanyakumari on May 30 and proceed to the memorial on May 31 for a day-long session of meditation. This isn't the first time the Prime Minister has sought spiritual solace before pivotal moments; he notably undertook similar meditative sessions in locales like Kedarnath ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections' results.

What's special about Vivekananda Rock Memorial?

The historical significance of the Vivekananda Rock Memorial adds depth to PM Modi's upcoming visit. Named after Swami Vivekananda, who purportedly meditated on this very rock before departing for his landmark address at the Parliament of the World's Religions in Chicago in 1893, the memorial stands as a beacon of spiritual heritage.

Designed by the acclaimed architect Eknath Ranade, the memorial sits majestically amidst the convergence of the Arabian Sea, the Bay of Bengal, and the Indian Ocean, offering breathtaking views of sunrise and sunset—a draw for tourists worldwide.

Comprising the Vivekananda Mandapam, housing a striking bronze statue of the revered Swami, and the Shripada Mandapam, which enshrines footprints believed to belong to Goddess Kanyakumari, the site holds immense cultural and spiritual significance. Many seekers of tranquillity and spiritual enlightenment frequent the memorial, finding solace amidst its serene surroundings. The presence of a functioning lighthouse adds to its allure, attracting scores of visitors eager to explore its historical and scenic splendour.

Accessing the island and the memorial is facilitated by a short boat ride, organised by local authorities, operating from early morning until late afternoon. The ticket for the boat ride also grants entry to the memorial and nearby tourist attractions.

'Phir ek baar modi sarkar'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners, is eyeing more than 400 seats out of the 543-member Lok Sabha. Achieving this goal would mark the party's third consecutive single-party majority and secure PM Modi's third term.

"Our strategy for the entire nation is the same. Phir ek baar modi sarkar. Aur chaar June 400 paar," PM Modi said in an interview to news agency PTI.

"Look at the 2019 elections. The largest party even then in the south was BJP. Again, I say this: The largest party in the south this time will be BJP, and its allies will add more [seats] to it," he added.