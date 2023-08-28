Confirmation

Heatmap

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

"Any lie of the opposition parties should be answered through beneficiaries of state-run schemes. This will not only expose the lies of the opponents but also give them a befitting reply"

Yogi Adityanath, Operation Conviction

"Today, almost every person is a smartphone user, to whom the true picture of the positive transformation in the country and the state must reach. For this, there can be no more powerful platform than social media," he said | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 7:02 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Sunday laid emphasis on giving "timely reply" to opposition's negative information on social media.
Addressing the 'Shankhnaad Abhiyaan' workshop organised by the UP BJP's IT and Social Media department at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here, he urged the party's social media team to gear up for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, and gave tips on how to use online media to spread information about the achievements of the Centre and the state government.
"Any lie of the opposition parties should be answered through beneficiaries of state-run schemes. This will not only expose the lies of the opponents but also give them a befitting reply. It is necessary to give timely reply to negative information on social media. Give correct and logical answers, and take special care of linguistic decorum. Have information about the (various) schemes...," he said.
"Today, almost every person is a smartphone user, to whom the true picture of the positive transformation in the country and the state must reach. For this, there can be no more powerful platform than social media," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath BJP Lok Sabha Opposition

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 7:02 AM IST

