Election Commission team visits Bhopal to review preparations for MP polls

PM Modi will address a meeting that would be attended by around one million workers to mark the culmination of all the 5 yatras in Bhopal on Sept 25, birth anniversary of stalwart Deendayal Upadhyaya

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel reached Bhopal

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel reached Bhopal

ANI General News
Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 11:09 AM IST
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel reached Bhopal on Monday to review the preparations for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections.
The elections are scheduled to be held later this year.
The commission, comprising the CEC and the two election commissioners reached Bhopal for their 3-day visit and were welcomed at the Raja Bhoj Airport by Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan, tweeted the Chief Electoral Officer of Madhya Pradesh.
Several leaders from eight districts, including a sitting MLA, recently resigned from the membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined the Congress party ahead of the assembly polls slated later this year.
These leaders joined the party in the presence of state Congress chief Kamal Nath and Congress leader Randeep Surjewala at the state Congress office in Bhopal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting that would be attended by around one million workers to mark the culmination of all the five yatras in Bhopal on September 25, the birth anniversary of stalwart Deendayal Upadhyaya.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission of India Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Rajiv Kumar

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 11:09 AM IST

