CM Shivraj is Dhoni, Vijayvargiya Pandya of MP politics: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday drew parallels between politicians and top Indian cricketers as he compared Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He also praised Kailash Vijayvargiya, likening him to Hardik Pandya.

"I have called Shivraj ji' Dhoni' [Mahendra Singh Dhoni]. It doesn't matter how it started, he knows how to win after a great finish. If Shivraj ji is Dhoni, Kailashji is Hardik Pandya of MP politics," Singh said.

Noting that Madhya Pradesh was a "Bimaru" state before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in the state, Rajnath Singh said, "BJP has formed a government for the last two decades in Madhya Pradesh...We have ruled for a long time. No one can deny the fact that 17-18 years ago Madhya Pradesh was known as 'Bimaru Rajya' and it is BJP and Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government that has done the work of taking it out from 'Bimaru' state."





Also Read: Digvijaya denies 'differences' with Kamal Nath, calls it BJP's propaganda Stressing on the importance of re-electing BJP in the upcoming assembly elections, Singh said, "Madhya Pradesh has been called the heart of India. I believe that if Madhya Pradesh is the heart of India, then Indore is the heartbeat of that heart. And if there is anyone who is the heartbeat of this Indore, it is Kailash Vijayvargiya."

Meanwhile, Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is contesting against Congress leader Sanjay Shukla in the Indore-1 constituency for the Assembly elections, said he does not go anywhere to win polls but to "win the hearts of his party workers."

Vijayvargiya further promised that he will take his constituency to the top position.

"I have seen the map of Indore 1 and today morning I had a meeting with doctors and engineers about our vision for the next five years. In the next five years, we will make it number 1 in development," he said.

Madhya Pradesh is slated to undergo the Assembly polls this year on November 17, while the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

(With inputs from ANI)