close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5978.05 -52.95
Nifty Midcap (-1.13%)
39878.75 -453.85
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

Tried our best: MP Congress chief on seat-sharing with Akhilesh Yadav

"We were not able to convince our people on the seats they (SP) wanted," the Congress leader said

Kamal Nath, MP election 2023, Congress, madhya pradesh election 2023

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 7:12 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Speaking about the failure to arrive at a seat-sharing arrangement with Akhilesh Yadav in Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, state Congress president Kamal Nath on Sunday said that he tried his best but could not convince "his people" about the seats the Samajwadi Party chief was demanding.
"We talked, we tried our best, our people were not agreeing. Because the question was not how many seats, the question was which seats. We were not able to convince our people on the seats they wanted," the Congress leader said.
Nath's remarks came after Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that his party extended support to the Congress to form their government in Madhya Pradesh not once but twice.
"We had one MLA, we were at number two in five seats. At the time when Congress was in need, the Samajwadi Party was the first to support Congress. And the result was that the Congress government was formed in Madhya Pradesh. And even when the need arose again, the Samajwadi Party MLA supported the Congress without any conditions," Akhilesh Yadav said while speaking to reporters here in Hardoi.
In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh polls, the SP while contesting 52 seats, won one seat, Bijawar, and finished second on five, securing 1.30 per cent votes.
Yadav's party and Congress, among the parties who have vowed to put up a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls under the INDIA umbrella, are now at loggerheads in Madhya Pradesh after the latter didn't allocate any seat to SP despite talks on seat sharing.
Earlier on Thursday, Akhilesh Yadav said that, now, he came to know that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance is only confined to the national level and that if Congress behaves like this, who will stand with them?
"If Congress didn't want to give seats (in MP), then they should have said it before. Today, SP is fighting only on seats. Now after Madhya Pradesh, I know that the INDIA alliance is for the (parliamentary) elections at the national level. If Congress continues to behave like this, then who will stand with them? If we will fight against the BJP with confusion in our minds, then we won't succeed," he had said.

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Posters targeting Kamal Nath surfaces in Bhopal ahead of MP polls

Played last bet of 'false' hope: Kamal Nath on BJP's 2nd list of candidates

Gave inflation, corruption and unemployment: Kamal Nath's jibe at Chouhan

Congress, SP left standing at talks table over seats in Madhya Pradesh

A 'spin' on cricket in MP's political pitch: Cong looks to score 'big six'

They've turned Madhya Pradesh into 'Choupat' state: Kamal Nath attacks BJP

MP polls: Congress hopes Muslim votes in 22 segments may tilt scales

MP elections: BJP releases fifth list of 92 candidates, fields 12 women

The BJP, monitoring the development closely, is taking a jibe at both parties saying that they (SP and Congress) have come together to fight at the national level but are wrestling among themselves in the states.
Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo assembly polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Kamal Nath Madhya Pradesh Congress Akhilesh Yadav Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 7:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesIndia vs New Zealand Live ScoreWorld Cup, IND vs NZ MatchIND vs NZ Playing 11Suryakumar YadavPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsSamsung Neo QLED 4K Review

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon